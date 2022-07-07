PM Narendra Modi to attend the first “Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture” on 8th July

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the first ‘Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture’ (AJML) on 8th July, 2022 at 6:30 PM at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi. Prime Minister will also address the gathering during the event.

The keynote address at the first AJML will be delivered by Mr. Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Senior Minister, Government of Singapore, on “Growth through Inclusivity, Inclusivity through Growth’. The lecture will be followed by a panel discussion by Mr. Mathias Cormann (OECD Secretary-General) and Shri Arvind Panagariya (Professor, Columbia University).

Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance has organised the first ‘Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture’ in recognition of Shri Arun Jaitley’s invaluable contribution to the nation.

Prime Minister will also interact with the delegates participating in the Kautilya Economic Conclave (KEC), a three day event being organised from 8th to 10th July. Eminent economists with which the Prime Minister will meet include Ms Anne Krueger, John Hopkins University; Mr Nicholas Stern, London School of Economics; Mr Robert Lawrence, Harvard Kennedy School; Mr. John Lipsky, former acting Managing director, IMF; Shri Junaid Ahmed, World Bank country director for India, among others. KEC is being organised by the Institute of Economic Growth with support from the Ministry of Finance.