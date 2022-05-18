PM Narendra Modi to address ‘Yuva Shivir’ organised by Shree Swaminarayan Temple on 19th May

New Delhi :Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the ‘Yuva Shivir’ being organised at Karelibaug, Vadodara on 19th May 2022 at 10:30 AM via video conferencing. Shree Swaminarayan Temple, Kundaldham and Shree Swaminarayan Temple Karelibaug, Vadodara are organising the Shivir.

The Shivir aims to involve more youth in social service and towards nation building. It also aims to make the youth partners in building a new India through initiatives like Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Swachh Bharat etc.