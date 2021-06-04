PM Narendra Modi to address World Environment Day event on 5th June

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the World Environment Day event on 5th June 2021 at 11 AM via video conferencing. The event is being jointly organized by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. The theme for this year’s event is ‘promotion of biofuels for better environment’.

During the event, Prime Minister will release the “Report of the Expert Committee on Road Map for ethanol blending in India 2020-2025”. To commemorate World Environment Day, Government of India is releasing E-20 Notification directing Oil Companies to sell ethanol blended petrol with percentage of ethanol up to 20% from 1st April 2023; and BIS Specifications for higher ethanol blends E12 & E15. These efforts will facilitate setting up of additional ethanol distillation capacities and will provide timelines for making blended fuel available across the country. This will also help increase consumption of ethanol in the ethanol producing states and the adjoining regions, before the year 2025 .

Prime Minister will launch a Pilot Project of E 100 dispensing stations at three locations in Pune. Prime Minister will also interact with farmers to gain insight on their firsthand experience, as enablers under the Ethanol Blended Petrol and Compressed BioGas Programmes.