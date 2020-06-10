PM Narendra Modi to address the Plenary Session of ICC on June 11

New Delhi: The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) on the completion of 95th years is organising the Annual Plenary Session on 11th June, 2020 at 11 am. Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi will be addressing the Plenary Session.

The Indian Chamber of Commerce, the only national Chamber headquartered in Kolkata with regional offices at New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Ranchi, Guwahati, Siliguri and Agartala, tirelessly serving the nation for over 95 years. Over the years, ICC has emerged as one of the front ranking national industry bodies of India.

ICC is honoured to host this historic Annual Plenary Session where the Hon’ble Prime Minister will address the business community of Eastern region in this distress time due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The Government of India has already taken significant measures for rejuvenating the Indian economy by introducing various schemes which will address the impediments of economic growth significantly. The Industry Community is keen to hear from the Hon’ble Prime Minister on the strategies to be taken towards the mission of “Make in India” which will make the nation “ATMANIRBHAR BHARAT”.

