PM Narendra Modi to address convocation ceremony of IIT, Kanpur on Tuesday, 28th December 2021

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will be addressing the convocation ceremony of IIT, Kanpur on Tuesday, 28th December 2021. Modi has Called upon students of IIT-Kanpur, other IITs and the vast IIT alumni network spread globally to share ideas for the Prime Minister’s speech.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“I look forward to being at @IITKanpur on the 28th of this month to address the convocation ceremony. This is a vibrant institution, which has made pioneering contributions towards science and innovation.

I invite everyone to share suggestions.”