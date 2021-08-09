PM Narendra Modi to address CII Annual Meeting on 11th August

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will address the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Meeting 2021 on 11th August 2021 at 4:30 PM via video conferencing. The theme of the meeting is [email protected]: Government and Business working together for Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

About CII Annual Meeting 2021

The CII Annual Meeting 2021 will be held over two days of 11-12 August. Mr Heng Swee Keat, Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, Singapore will address as Special International Guest Speaker. The event will also have the participation of many Ministers, senior officials, academics and prominent representatives of Indian industry.