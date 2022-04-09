PM Narendra Modi to address 14th Foundation Day celebration of Umiya Mata Temple at Gathila, Junagadh on the occasion of Ram Navami

New Delhi : On the occasion of Ram Navami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 14th Foundation Day celebration at Umiya Mata Temple at Gathila, Junagadh in Gujarat on 10th April, 2022 at 1 PM via video conferencing.

Inauguration of the temple was also done by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in 2008, when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Based on suggestions given by the Prime Minister in 2008, temple trust has expanded its scope into various social and health related activities as well such as free cataract operations and free ayurvedic medicines for economically weaker patients etc.

Umiya Maa is considered as the Clan-deity or Kuldevi of the Kadava Patidars.