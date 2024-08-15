PM Narendra Modi thanks World Leaders for their greetings on 78th Independence Day

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, thanked World Leaders for their greetings and wishes on the 78th Independence Day.
In response to a tweet by the Prime Minister of Bhutan, the Prime Minister said:
“Thank you for the Independence Day wishes, PM Tshering Tobgay.”
“Gratitude for the Independence Day greetings, PM K P Sharma Oli. Fully agree with you on the strong bonds between India and Nepal.”
“Thank you, President Mohamed Muizzu, for the wishes on our Independence Day. India considers Maldives a valued friend and our nations will keep working together for the benefit of our people.”
“I thank my good friend, President Emmanuel Macron for the wishes on our Independence Day. I too fondly recall not only his India visit but also our various interactions, which have added great strength to the India-France partnership. We will keep working together to further global good.”
“Thank you PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth for the Independence Day wishes. May the friendship between our nations continue to grow and become even more multifaceted.”
“Grateful for your wishes @HHShkMohd. Your personal commitment to strong ties between India and UAE is commendable. Our nations will keep cementing the bonds of friendship that have been nurtured over the years.”
“Grateful for your Independence Day wishes, PM @GiorgiaMeloni. May the India-Italy friendship keep growing and contributing towards a better planet.”