PM Narendra Modi thanks World Leaders for their greetings on 78th Independence Day

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, thanked World Leaders for their greetings and wishes on the 78th Independence Day.

In response to a tweet by the Prime Minister of Bhutan, the Prime Minister said:

“Thank you for the Independence Day wishes, PM Tshering Tobgay.”

Replying to a tweet by the Prime Minister of Nepal, the Prime Minister said:

“Gratitude for the Independence Day greetings, PM K P Sharma Oli. Fully agree with you on the strong bonds between India and Nepal.”

In response to a tweet by the President of the Republic of Maldives, the Prime Minister said:

“Thank you, President Mohamed Muizzu, for the wishes on our Independence Day. India considers Maldives a valued friend and our nations will keep working together for the benefit of our people.”

Replying to a tweet by the President of France, the Prime Minister said:

“I thank my good friend, President Emmanuel Macron for the wishes on our Independence Day. I too fondly recall not only his India visit but also our various interactions, which have added great strength to the India-France partnership. We will keep working together to further global good.”

In response to a tweet by the Prime Minister of Mauritius, the Prime Minister said:

“Thank you PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth for the Independence Day wishes. May the friendship between our nations continue to grow and become even more multifaceted.”

In a response to UAE PM His Highness Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s post, Shri Modi posted the following on X:

“Grateful for your wishes @HHShkMohd. Your personal commitment to strong ties between India and UAE is commendable. Our nations will keep cementing the bonds of friendship that have been nurtured over the years.”

Replying to the Prime Minister of Italy Georgia Meloni’s Independence Day wishes, Shri Modi posted on X:

“Grateful for your Independence Day wishes, PM @GiorgiaMeloni. May the India-Italy friendship keep growing and contributing towards a better planet.”