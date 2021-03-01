PM Narendra Modi takes first dose of Covid19vaccine at AIIMS in Delhi

New Delhi: PM Modi takes first dose of #covid19vaccine at AIIMS in Delhi. Sister P Niveda from Puducherry administered the vaccine to PM Modi. The Prime Minister has taken Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.The second nurse is from Kerala. PM Modi went to AIIMS without any route on the roads, thus choosing early morning to ensure no inconvenience to people.

“Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS.

Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!,” Tweets PM Modi.