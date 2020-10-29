PM Narendra Modi strongly condemns terrorist attacks inside a church in Nice, France

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks in France, including today’s heinous attack in Nice inside a church.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “I strongly condemn the recent terrorist attacks in France, including today’s heinous attack in Nice inside a church. Our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and the people of France. India stands with France in the fight against terrorism.”

