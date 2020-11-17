PM Narendra Modi spoke to US President-elect Joe Biden; discusses COVID19 pandemic, climate change

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi spoke to US President-elect Joe Biden and discusses COVID19 pandemic, climate change.

“Spoke to US President-elect @JoeBiden on phone to congratulate him. We reiterated our firm commitment to the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed our shared priorities and concerns – Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Region,” Tweet PM Narendra Modi.

“I also conveyed warm congratulations for VP-elect

KamalaHarris. Her success is a matter of great pride and inspiration for members of the vibrant Indian-American community, who are a tremendous source of strength for Indo-US relations” Tweet PM Modi.

