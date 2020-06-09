PM Narendra Modi spoke to President of Philippines on COVID-19 crisis

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi spoke on telephone today with President of Philippines, His Excellency Rodrigo Duterte, and discussed the steps being taken by the two Governments to address the challenges arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both leaders expressed appreciation for the cooperation extended to ensure the welfare of their citizens in each other’s territory, as also for their repatriation home, during the ongoing health crisis. The Philippines President also appreicated the steps taken by India to maintain supply of essential pharmaceutical products to the Philippines.

Prime Minister assured President Duterte of India’s commitment to support the Philippines in its fight against the pandemic, and stressed that India’s well-established capacity for manufacturing affordable pharmaceutical products, including for an eventual vaccine once it is found, would continue to be deployed for the benefit of entire humanity.

The leaders shared their satisfaction at the progress seen in recent years in all aspects of the bilateral relationship, including defence cooperation. Prime Minister emphasised that India sees the Philippines as a vital partner in the Indo-Pacific Region.

Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes to His Excellency President Duterte and the people of the Philippines for the forthcoming National Day of the Philippines.

Related

comments