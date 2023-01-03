PM Narendra Modi spoke to His Majesty King Charles III of the UK on telephone

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on telephone today with His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom.

As this was Prime Minister’s first conversation with His Majesty after he assumed the Office of the Sovereign of the UK, Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes to the King for a very successful reign.

A number of subjects of mutual interest were discussed during the call, including Climate Action, conservation of biodiversity, innovative solutions for financing energy-transition, etc. Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for His Majesty’s abiding interest and advocacy on these issues.

Prime Minister briefed His Majesty on India’s priorities for its G20 Presidency, including propagation of digital public goods. He also explained the relevance of Mission LiFE – Lifestyle for Environment, through which India seeks to promote environmentally sustainable lifestyles.

The leaders exchanged views on the Commonwealth of Nations and how to further strengthen its functioning. They also appreciated the role of the Indian community in the UK in acting as a “living bridge” between both countries and enriching bilateral relations.