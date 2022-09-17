PM Narendra Modi spends his birthday attending programmes that cover our economy, society and the environment

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi spent his birthday attending programmes that cover economy, society and the environment. He also expressed his gratitude for the wishes and affection.

Shri Modi tweeted:

“I am humbled by the affection received. I thank each and every person who has wished me on my birthday. These wishes give me strength to work even harder. I laud all those people who have devoted this day to various community service initiatives. Their resolve is commendable.”

“I spent the day attending programmes that cover our economy, society and the environment. I truly believe that when we collectively work on these spheres, we will fulfil our goal of sustainable and inclusive development. May we keep working harder and harder in the times to come.”

Many international leaders wished the Prime Minister on his birthday.

To H.E. Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, the Prime Minister replied

“Thank you Prime Minister @SkerritR for your birthday greetings.”

To H.E Sher Bahadur Deuba, Prime Minister of Nepal, the Prime Minister said

“Thank you Prime Minister @SherBDeuba for your warm birthday wishes. I am deeply touched.”

H.E. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Mauritius also wished the Prime Minister and Shri Modi replied

“Thank you my dear friend PM @KumarJugnauth for the wishes.”

The Prime Minister replied to the wishes of the Prime Minister of Bhutan

“Thank You @PMBhutan for your warm wishes. I truly value the immense love and respect I have always received from my friends in Bhutan.”

The Prime Minister also thanked the national dignitaries for their wishes

Prime Minister thanked President Smt Droupadi Murmu for her wishes

“शुभकामनाओं के लिए आपका बहुत-बहुत आभार माननीय राष्ट्रपति जी। @rashtrapatibhvn”

To the Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankher, the Prime Minister replied

“Grateful to VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji for his wishes and kind words. @VPSecretariat”

Former President Shri Ram Nath Kovind also wished the Prime Minister, the Prime Minister replied.

“आपका हृदय से धन्यवाद माननीय @ramnathkovind जी।“

To the greetings of Former Vice President Shri M Venkaiah Naidu , the Prime Minister replied

“ Touched by your wishes, Venkaiah Garu. @MVenkaiahNaidu”