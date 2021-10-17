PM Narendra Modi speaks to Kerala CM about heavy rains and landslides in Kerala

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has Spoken to Kerala Chief Minister, Shri Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. The Prime Minister has also expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to heavy rains and landslides in Kerala.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said;

“Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @vijayanpinarayi and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Authorities are working on the ground to assist the injured and affected. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being.

It is saddening that some people have lost their lives due to heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families.”