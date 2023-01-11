PM Narendra Modi speaks to His Excellency Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on telephone today with His Excellency Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel.

Prime Minister conveyed his warm congratulations to H.E. Netanyahu for his election as the Prime Minister of Israel for a sixth time, and wished him a very successful tenure.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the rapid progress in the India-Israel Strategic Partnership in recent years, and agreed on the potential for further strengthening strategic cooperation in a variety of areas.

Prime Minister invited H.E. Netanyahu to visit India at an early date.