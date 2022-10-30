PM Narendra Modi speaks to Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel regarding mishap in Morbi

New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has spoken to the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel and other officials regarding the mishap in Morbi. Shri Modi has sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue operations.

The Prime Minister’s office tweeted;

“PM @narendramodi spoke to Gujarat CM @Bhupendrapbjp and other officials regarding the mishap in Morbi. He has sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops. He has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and extend all possible help to those affected.”