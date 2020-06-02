PM Narendra Modi speaks to CMs of Maharashtra & Gujarat regarding cyclone situation

New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has spoken to Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Uddhav Thackeray, Chief Minister of Gujarat Shri Vijay Rupani and Administrator of Daman Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli Shri Praful K Patel regarding the cyclone situation. He assured all possible support and assistance from the Centre.

