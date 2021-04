New Delhi: Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi spoke to Assam Chief Minister, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal regarding the earthquake in parts of the state.

In a tweet Shri Modi said:

“Spoke to Assam CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal Ji regarding the earthquake in parts of the state. Assured all possible help from the Centre. I pray for the well-being of the people of Assam.”