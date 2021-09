New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has spoken to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and took stock of the situation arising in the wake of Cyclone Gulab. The Prime Minister has also assured all possible support from the Centre.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Spoke to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ysjagan and took stock of the situation arising in the wake of Cyclone Gulab. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being.”