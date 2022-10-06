PM Narendra Modi shares glimpses of Mysuru Dasara celebrations

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has shared glimpses of the Mysuru Dasara celebrations and lauded the commitment of the people of Mysuru to preserving their culture and heritage in a beautiful way. The Prime Minister recalled fond memories of his visit to Mysuru, the most recent one on the occasion of 2022 Yoga Day.

Quoting a tweet by a citizen, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“Mysuru Dasara is spectacular. I commend the people of Mysuru for preserving their culture and heritage so beautifully. I have fond memories of my Mysuru visits, the most recent one being during 2022 Yoga Day.”