PM Narendra Modi Shares details of ‘8 Years of Healthy India’

New Delhi :The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has shared the details of the measures taken to strengthen the healthcare sector in India during the last 8 years.

The Prime Minister tweeted:

“जन-जन का स्वस्थ जीवन न्यू इंडिया का दृढ़ संकल्प है। आयुष्मान भारत से लेकर जन औषधि केंद्र तक और मेडिकल इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर से लेकर मुफ्त टीकाकरण तक देश ने जो राह तय की है, वो आज पूरी दुनिया के लिए एक मिसाल बनी है। #8YearsOfHealthyIndia”

“The coming years will belong to those who have invested in healthcare.

I am proud of the work our government has done to strengthen the healthcare sector in India. #8YearsOfHealthyIndia”

“Healthcare is among our key focus areas. The last 8 years have been about augmenting health infrastructure, ensuring affordable and quality healthcare access to every Indian, and integrating technology with this sector. #8YearsOfHealthyIndia”