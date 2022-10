New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has shared a citizen’s response to the development in the hilly states of India highlighting the Prime Minister’s resolve. The Prime Minister remarked that the hilly states have the potential to become shining beacons of development.

Quoting a tweet by a citizen, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“I’ve always believed – पहाड़ की जवानी और पहाड़ का पानी पहाड़ों के काम आना चाहिए।

Our hill states have the potential to become shining beacons of development.”