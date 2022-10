New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has shared a citizen’s response to Ayushman Bharat Scheme highlighting the health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakhs for all Indian citizens. The Prime Minister remarked that the benefits of the scheme can be availed all over India.

Quoting a tweet by a citizen, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“It absolutely is. Equally important is the fact that one can avail of the benefits of this scheme all over India.”