PM Narendra Modi shares a thread about Kutch’s transformation from the deadly earthquake in 2001

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has shared a tweet by Member of Parliament from Kutch, Shri Vinod Chavda about the transformation and development of Kutch as a great destination of tourism from the devastation of earthquake in 2001.

Responding to the tweet thread by the MP, the Prime Minister said;

“A lovely thread on Kutch. When the deadly quake struck in 2001, people wrote obituaries of Kutch but there is something remarkable about the people of this district. They rose again and propelled the district to new heights. Today Kutch is a great destination for tourism.”