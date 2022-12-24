PM Narendra Modi shares a booklet based on last month’s Mann ki Baat

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has shared a booklet based on the last month’s episode of Mann ki Baat (November 2022) containing topics such as India’s G-20 Presidency, continued strides in space, rise in exports of musical instruments and more.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Do have a look at this e-book containing interesting write-ups on topics covered during last month’s #MannKiBaat such as India’s G-20 Presidency, our continued strides in space, rise in exports of musical instruments and more.