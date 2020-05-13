PM Narendra Modi says Lockdown 4 will be different with new rules

New Delhi: Addressing the nation yesterday, The Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Coronavirus is going to be a part of people’s lives for a long time, but lives cannot simply revolve around it. He said Lockdown-4 will be different and have new rules. New rules will be framed on the basis of recommendations received from states, and the people will be informed about it before May 18.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a special economic package worth 20 lakh crore rupees for an ‘Atma-Nirbhar Bharat’ or self-reliant India, saying that self reliance is the only way to ensure that 21st Century belongs to India.

