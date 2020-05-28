PM Narendra Modi reviewed the work of the Ministry of Power and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy

New Delhi: The Prime Minister reviewed the work of the Ministry of Power and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, last evening. Policy initiatives including revised Tariff Policy and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020 to redress the problems afflicting the power sector were discussed.

Prime Minister emphasized the need to enhance consumer satisfaction while increasing operational efficiency, and improving financial sustainability of the power sector. He pointed out that the problems in the power sector, especially of the electricity distribution segment, vary across regions and states. Instead of looking for a one-size-fits-all solution, the Ministry should put in place state-specific solutions to incentivize each state to improve its performance.

He advised the Ministry of Power to ensure that the DISCOMs publish their performance parameters periodically so that the people know how their DISCOMs fare in comparison to the peers. He also emphasized that equiement usages in power sector to be make in India.

Regarding New and Renewable Energy, Prime Minister emphasized the need for wholistic approach for entire supply chain of the Agriculture Sector ranging from solar water pumps to decentralized solar cold storages. He also emphasized for innovative model for rooftop solar and desired that each State should have atleast one city (either a capital city or any renowned tourist destination) to have fully solar city through rooftop solar power generation. Emphasize was also made on ecosystem development for manufacturing of ingots, wafers, cells and modules in India, which would also help generate employment in addition to various other advantages.

Prime Minister also desired to expedite the plan for carbon neutral Ladakh and emphasized for drinking water supply in coastal areas by harnessing the solar and wind energy.

