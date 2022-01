New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has requested all those who are eligible to get Covid Precaution Dose as India began administering Precaution Doses. He also applauded those who have got vaccinated today.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“India began administering Precaution Doses. Kudos to those who have got vaccinated today. I would request all those who are eligible to get vaccinated. As we all know, vaccination remains among the most effective means to fight COVID-19.”