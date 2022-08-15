PM Narendra Modi remembers Sri Aurobindo on his Jayanti

New Delhi : Marking the Jayanti of Sri Aurobindo today, the Prime Minister,Shri Narendra Modi has said that Sri Aurobindo “was a brilliant mind, who had a clear vision for our nation. His emphasis on education, intellectual prowess and valour keep inspiring us.”

The Prime Minister tweeted :

“Today is the Jayanti of Sri Aurobindo. He was a brilliant mind, who had a clear vision for our nation. His emphasis on education, intellectual prowess and valour keep inspiring us. Sharing some pictures of my visits to places associated with him in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.”

“During one of the #MannKiBaat episodes, had also highlighted the greatness of Sri Aurobindo’s thoughts and what they teach us about self-reliance and learning.”