PM Narendra Modi Remembers legendary statesman Biju Patnaik

41
SHARE
tribute to #BijuBabu .. #watercolour #Art #paintings by artist BIJAY BISWAAL

New Delhi: On the occasion of the 104th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister late Biju Patnaik, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the legendary statesman.

 

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister shared a ‘classified’ document which showed a glimpse of his courage and excellence. PM Modi tweeted a letter of the Intelligence Bureau that was dated 1945.

The document of the Intelligence Bureau stated how its deputy director G Ahmed vouched to bring back Biju Patnaik into Indian National Airways. The letter proved Biju Babu’s courage as he flew Ram Manohar Lohia (who was then underground) from Delhi to Calcutta.

Comments

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR