PM Narendra Modi Remembers legendary statesman Biju Patnaik

New Delhi: On the occasion of the 104th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister late Biju Patnaik, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the legendary statesman.

Remembering Biju Babu on his Jayanti. This document from the pages of history (dated 1945) gives a glimpse of his courage (flying Dr. Lohia, who was then underground) and excellence. Biju Babu worked tirelessly for India’s progress and pioneered the development of Odisha. pic.twitter.com/XLEjzOFEiQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 5, 2020

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister shared a ‘classified’ document which showed a glimpse of his courage and excellence. PM Modi tweeted a letter of the Intelligence Bureau that was dated 1945.

The document of the Intelligence Bureau stated how its deputy director G Ahmed vouched to bring back Biju Patnaik into Indian National Airways. The letter proved Biju Babu’s courage as he flew Ram Manohar Lohia (who was then underground) from Delhi to Calcutta.

