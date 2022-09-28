PM Narendra Modi remembers Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has remembered Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary.

Shri Modi also informed that a chowk in Ayodhya will be named after Lata didi and said that it is a fitting tribute to one of the greatest Indian icons.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Remembering Lata Didi on her birth anniversary. There is so much that I recall…the innumerable interactions in which she would shower so much affection. I am glad that today, a Chowk in Ayodhya will be named after her. It is a fitting tribute to one of the greatest Indian icons.”