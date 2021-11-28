PM Narendra Modi remembers contribution of tribal community , CM Chouhan listens PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat programme

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan listened to the views of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme broadcast through various media today. In his address, Prime Minister Modi mentioned Madhya Pradesh, its residents and his recent visit to Madhya Pradesh, during the programme.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the tribal community has an important contribution in the freedom movement. Recently Janjatiya Gourav Saptah has been celebrated in the country. It is worth mentioning that Prime Minister Shri Modi had participated in Janjatiya Gourav Saptah programme on November 15 at Jamboori Maidan in Bhopal. Janjatiya Gourav Saptah had also started in the state on this day, which was concluded by Chief Minister Shri Chouhan on November 22 in a programme organised as a tribute in Mandla, the birth place of Rani Avanti Bai.

The Prime Minister Shri Modi today mentioned the Dastan programme of the theater companions of Katni in Madhya Pradesh. Referring to the indomitable courage and sacrifice of Rani Durgavati presented in this programme, Prime Minister Shri Modi said that the sacrifices have been instrumental in public awareness in different periods.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the whole country is celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. The Prime Minister mentioned the kissagoi (storytelling) programme at Jagriti Park during the Amrit Mahotsav of Azadi and Janjatiya Gourav Saptah at Katni Stone Art Festival in Katni. Prime Minister Shri Modi also praised the programme of Katni in ‘Mann Ki Baat’. During the Katni Stone Art Festival programme, the indomitable courage of Veerangana Rani Durgavati was presented in the form of kissagoi (a story) by artists Shri Himanshu Bajpai and Sushri Pragya Sharma in Lucknowi style.

Everyone likes Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat – Chief Minister Chouhan

Chief Minister Chouhan said that there should be service work, campaign to save the environment, people benefit from them through implementation of schemes. As the values ​​and traditions of Indian culture are followed at different levels in different regions, they appear together on one stage. This is a wonderful programme. Seeing the people serving others or doing good works in this programme also inspires us to do good work. When you listen to the Prime Minister’s Mann ki Baat, it feels like “Saare Jahan Se Achcha Hindustan Hamara”.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that whether it is our Janjatiya Gourav Diwas or an exhibition related to our revolutionary tribal Jannayaks, the programmes of Madhya Pradesh held at many places, their works are to be seen. Liked Mann Ki Baat too much.