New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Acharya Vinoba Bhave on his Jayanti.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Remembering Acharya Vinoba Bhave on his Jayanti. His life was a manifestation of Gandhian principles. He was passionate about social empowerment and gave the clarion call of ‘Jai Jagat.’ We are inspired by his ideals and are committed to realising his dreams for our nation.”