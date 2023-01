New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has received a book titled ” Braving A Viral Storm: India’s Covid-19 Vaccine Story” from Aashish Chandorkar in which he has chronicled India’s strides in vaccination.

In response to a tweet by Aashish Chandorkar, the Prime Minister said;

“Delighted to receive a copy of your book in which you have chronicled India’s strides in vaccination.”