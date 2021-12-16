PM Narendra Modi recalls valour and sacrifice by Muktijoddhas, Biranganas and Indian Armed Forces on the 50th Vijay Diwas

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has recalled the great valour and sacrifice by the Muktijoddhas, Biranganas and bravehearts of the Indian Armed Forces on the 50th Vijay Diwas. Modi has also said that the presence of Rashtrapati Ji in Dhaka on this occasion is of special significance to every Indian.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“On the 50th Vijay Diwas, I recall the great valour and sacrifice by the Muktijoddhas, Biranganas and bravehearts of the Indian Armed Forces. Together, we fought and defeated oppressive forces. Rashtrapati Ji’s presence in Dhaka is of special significance to every Indian.”