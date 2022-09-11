PM Narendra Modi recalls Swami Vivekananda’s outstanding 1893 speech at Chicago

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has recalled Swami Vivekananda’s outstanding 1893 speech at Chicago. Shri Modi has said that It was on this day in 1893 that he delivered one of his most outstanding speeches in Chicago. His address gave the world a glimpse of India’s culture and ethos.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said:

“11th September has a special connection with Swami Vivekananda. It was on this day in 1893 that he delivered one of his most outstanding speeches in Chicago. His address gave the world a glimpse of India’s culture and ethos.”