PM Narendra Modi recalls all those who contributed to India’s strides in the maritime world on National Maritime Day

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has reaffirmed India’s commitment to port-led development on National Maritime Day today.

Responding to the tweet by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, the Prime Minister tweeted:

“We in India have been blessed with a rich maritime heritage and we are very proud of that. On National Maritime Day, we recall all those who contributed to India’s strides in the maritime world and reaffirm our commitment to further port-led development.”