PM Narendra Modi Performs Puja at Ram temple in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered flowers to Ram lala and performed puja at Ram temple. He will take part in Diwali Deepotsav celebrations in the sacred city associated with lord Ram.

Earlier Prime Minister was welcomed by UP CM Yogi Adityanath and governor Anandiben Patel.

A total of 16 grand tableaux based on episodes from the Ramayana were taken out in Ayodhya as celebrations for the sixth edition of Deepotsav.

Tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh flagged off the tableaux, which were taken out from Udaya intersection to Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya. This will be PM Modi’s first visit to Ayodhya after laying the foundation.