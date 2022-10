New Delhi : On the eve of Deepavali, the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi visited Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and performed darshan and pooja of Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman today. The Prime Minister inspected the site of Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. He also interacted with people associated with the sacred project including the shramjeevis at the temple site.