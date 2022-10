New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi performed darshan and pooja at Shri Badrinath Temple today. Shri Modi offered prayers at the inner sanctum. He also reviewed the progress of the development works of the Alakananda riverfront.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami and the Governor of Uttarakhand, Retd. Gen Gurmit Singh.