PM Narendra Modi pens a blog as India assumes G20 Presidency

New Delhi : As India assumes presidency of G20 today, The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has penned a blog to share his insights on this momentous occasion.
Prime Minister Office tweeted :
“As India assumes G20 Presidency, PM @narendramodi penned an insightful blog.”
He tweeted
“Today, as India begins its G-20 Presidency, penned a few thoughts on how we want to work in the coming year based on an inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented, and decisive agenda to further global good. #G20India
I firmly believe now is the best time to go further still and catalyse a fundamental mindset shift, to benefit humanity as a whole. #G20India
It is time to get inspired by our spiritual traditions which advocate oneness and work together to solve global challenges. #G20India
