PM Narendra Modi pens a blog as India assumes G20 Presidency

As India assumes presidency of G20 today, The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has penned a blog to share his insights on this momentous occasion.

“As India assumes G20 Presidency, PM @narendramodi penned an insightful blog.”

“India’s G20 Presidency to work towards for benefitting humanity as a whole.”

“One Earth, One Family, One Future.”

“The greatest challenges the world faces today, can only be solved, by acting together.”

“India is a microcosm of the world.”

“With the oldest-known traditions of collective decision-making, India contributes to the foundational DNA of democracy.”

“Leveraging technology for citizen welfare.”

“Our priorities will focus on healing our One Earth, creating harmony within our One Family and giving hope for our One Future.”

“India’s G20 agenda will be inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented and decisive”

“Let us join together to make India’s G20 Presidency a Presidency of healing, harmony and hope.”

The Prime Minister also shared the details and reached out to the leaders of G20 countries.

Today, as India begins its G-20 Presidency, penned a few thoughts on how we want to work in the coming year based on an inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented, and decisive agenda to further global good.

I firmly believe now is the best time to go further still and catalyse a fundamental mindset shift, to benefit humanity as a whole.

It is time to get inspired by our spiritual traditions which advocate oneness and work together to solve global challenges.

