PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to those martyred in Jallianwala Bagh on this day in 1919

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has paid tributes to those martyred in Jallianwala Bagh on this day in 1919. Shri Modi has also shared his last year’s speech at the inauguration of the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Tributes to those martyred in Jallianwala Bagh on this day in 1919. Their unparalleled courage and sacrifice will keep motivating the coming generations. Sharing my speech at the inauguration of the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak last year. https://t.co/zjqdqoD0q2”