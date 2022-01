New Delhi :The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his Jayanti.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“I pay tributes to the great Swami Vivekananda on his Jayanti. His was a life devoted to national regeneration. He has motivated many youngsters to work towards nation building. Let us keep working together to fulfil the dreams he had for our nation.”