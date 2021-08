New Delhi : Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Sree Narayana Guru on his Jayanti.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“I bow to Sree Narayana Guru on his Jayanti. His teachings provide strength to millions. His emphasis on learning, social reform and equality continue to motivate us. He gave immense importance to women empowerment as well as harnessing youth power for social change.”