PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Shyamji Krishna Varma on his Jayanti

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Shyamji Krishna Varma on his Jayanti. The Prime Minister also recalled bring ashes of Shyamji Krishna Varma back to India from Switzerland in 2003 and getting his reinstatement certificate from UK in 2015.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said;

“महान क्रांतिकारी और स्वतंत्रता सेनानी श्यामजी कृष्ण वर्मा को उनकी जयंती पर श्रद्धांजलि। देश को गुलामी से मुक्त कराने के लिए उन्होंने अपना जीवन समर्पित कर दिया। कृतज्ञ राष्ट्र आजादी की लड़ाई में उनके योगदान को कभी भुला नहीं पाएगा।

Tributes to Shyamji Krishna Varma on his Jayanti.

I consider myself blessed to have got the opportunity to bring back the ashes of Shyamji Krishna Varma back from Switzerland in 2003 and receive his reinstatement certificate during my UK visit in 2015. It is important that young India knows more about his courage and greatness.”