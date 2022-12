New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Sarada Math president Pravrajika Bhaktiprana Mataji on her demise.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“I pay my tributes to Pravrajika Bhaktiprana Mataji. She will always be remembered for her rich efforts to serve society through the Sri Sarada Math and Ramakrishna Sarada Mission. My thoughts are with all members of the Order and devotees. Om Shanti.”