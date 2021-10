New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia on her Jayanti.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Tributes to Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia Ji on her Jayanti. Hers was a life totally dedicated to Jan Seva. She was bold and kind. If the BJP has emerged as a Party the people trust, it is because we had stalwarts like Rajmata Ji who worked among people and strengthened the Party.”