PM Narendra Modi pays tributes at the National War Memorial on Republic Day

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : The Prime Minister,  Narendra Modi paid tributes at the National War Memorial on Republic Day today.

The Prime Minister tweeted :

“Paid tributes at the National War Memorial earlier this morning.”

