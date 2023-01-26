PM Narendra Modi pays tributes at the National War Memorial on Republic Day

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi paid tributes at the National War Memorial on Republic Day today.
The Prime Minister tweeted :
“Paid tributes at the National War Memorial earlier this morning.”
