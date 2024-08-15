PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Tribal Freedom Fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda on 78th Independence Day

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi addressed the Nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 78th Independence Day, in New Delhi today. In his address, the PM paid tribute to the heroes of India’s freedom struggle.

The Prime Minister reflected on the gruelling journey of the freedom movement and said, “The period of freedom movement has been one of struggle. Youngsters, farmers, women, and tribals, everyone fought continuously against slavery.” His words highlighted the diverse and united efforts of various groups who contributed to India’s independence.

Paying a special homage to Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Shri Modi said, “The country remains forever indebted to him for the selfless sacrifice and service to the nation.” He emphasized Munda’s significant role in the fight for freedom, who at a young age of 22, shook the foundations of the British Raj.